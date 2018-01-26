Filed Under:clean-up, EPA, radioactive waste, West Lake Landfill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We might find out later today, or sometime next week, what the EPA plans to do about the radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill. Back in December, the EPA promised Congress it would make an announcement sometime in January.

Waiting to hear some news–Dr. Robert Criss is with the Washington University Department of Earth and Planetary Science.

“Probably the proper thing to do is build some train tracks, get this stuff up and get it out of here. That’s probably the best long term solution,” he says.

Other options include capping it and leaving it in place, which Criss says could let contaminated water leak out the bottom. Also, they might announce a partial excavation and removal of the waste, or a plan to build a containment vessel on site, similar to the one for nuclear waste at Weldon Springs.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen