ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We might find out later today, or sometime next week, what the EPA plans to do about the radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill. Back in December, the EPA promised Congress it would make an announcement sometime in January.
Waiting to hear some news–Dr. Robert Criss is with the Washington University Department of Earth and Planetary Science.
“Probably the proper thing to do is build some train tracks, get this stuff up and get it out of here. That’s probably the best long term solution,” he says.
Other options include capping it and leaving it in place, which Criss says could let contaminated water leak out the bottom. Also, they might announce a partial excavation and removal of the waste, or a plan to build a containment vessel on site, similar to the one for nuclear waste at Weldon Springs.