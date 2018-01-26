Filed Under:accident, bus routes, crash, Fox School District, paint, Road Closure

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An 18-wheeler carrying paint overturned on Old Lemay Ferry Road yesterday. The road closure is now affecting bus routes this morning.

Fox School District Superintendent Jim Wipke sent a letter this morning alerting parents to significant delays for bus routes. The 18-wheeler that overturned caused a major spill of paint cans, which has required a thorough cleaning from MoDot. Fortunately, no one was hurt but crews are still working on making the area safe for commuters.

Wipke says they anticipate the road closure on Old Lemay Ferry Road will impact attendance in the southern portion of the Fox School District. It is anticipated the road will be open by the afternoon.

Calls to MoDot and the Fox School District were not immediately returned this morning for updates.

