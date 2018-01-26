Filed Under:boarsd of aldermen, criminal record, election, jobs, Missouri Senator Jamilah Nasheed

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – State Senator Jamilah Nasheed makes it official: she’s running for St. Louis Board of Aldermen, she’d like to be president of that body.

Nasheed won’t be forced to leave the Senate due to term limits until 2020, but she told KMOX’s Mark Reardon the city needs a change.

“Our roads are crumbling, and our educational system, children are being passed from one grade to the next not knowing how to read at a third grade level, and I want to be able to bring my voice back home and be that voice of reasoning and be able to bring about change here in the St. Louis area,” she says.

Nasheed outlined a number of ideas for the 2019 election. She wants certain criminal records expunged to make it easier for people to get jobs, she also wants to put more LRA properties back on the tax rolls.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen