ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – State Senator Jamilah Nasheed makes it official: she’s running for St. Louis Board of Aldermen, she’d like to be president of that body.
Nasheed won’t be forced to leave the Senate due to term limits until 2020, but she told KMOX’s Mark Reardon the city needs a change.
“Our roads are crumbling, and our educational system, children are being passed from one grade to the next not knowing how to read at a third grade level, and I want to be able to bring my voice back home and be that voice of reasoning and be able to bring about change here in the St. Louis area,” she says.
Nasheed outlined a number of ideas for the 2019 election. She wants certain criminal records expunged to make it easier for people to get jobs, she also wants to put more LRA properties back on the tax rolls.