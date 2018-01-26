ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New stroke guidelines significantly expand the number of people eligible for lifesaving treatment.
In the past, surgery to remove a blod clot could only be done within six hours of the stroke’s onset. Now, that’s changing.
Dr. Peter Panagos is an emergency medicine specialist at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes Jewish Hospital.
“The science that’s being released this week, and it’s been released over the last month, we now know in select patients, not every patient, select patients, the window for treatment can go out to 24 hours, which is remarkable,” he says.
The second major change in the guidelines allows doctors to use the clot busting drug TPA to people suffering even mild strokes. Up until now, it wasn’t recommended for those with minor stroke symptoms.