ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Two people are dead, four wounded after Saturday violence in St. Louis.

One person was killed and two critically wounded during a midday home robbery on the south side. The incident at Pennsylvania and Keokuk happened at about 2 pm.

A couple of hours later, police say, a man in his 40’s was stabbed to death at Meramec and Chippewa, by a family member.

Two women survived being shot at Riverview and North Broadway Saturday evening. Both suffered leg wounds.

The victims’ identities aren’t being released.

