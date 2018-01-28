ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Two people are dead, four wounded after Saturday violence in St. Louis.
One person was killed and two critically wounded during a midday home robbery on the south side. The incident at Pennsylvania and Keokuk happened at about 2 pm.
A couple of hours later, police say, a man in his 40’s was stabbed to death at Meramec and Chippewa, by a family member.
Two women survived being shot at Riverview and North Broadway Saturday evening. Both suffered leg wounds.
The victims’ identities aren’t being released.