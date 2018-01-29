ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The opioid crisis continues to rage in our area.
St. Louis county prosecutor Bob McCulloch says he’s not just seeing cases involving prescription painkillers and heroin, but more cases also involving fentanyl and the extremely deadly carfentanil. He says they’re trying to get those cases to drug court.
“People in jail that have been in jail for a few days or a week and then make bond and get out of jail are very vulnerable if they go out and they’ve got that heroin bump, that hit, because their tolerance n gone,” he says.
More and more McCulloch says heroin is being laced with other drugs like fentanyl, which is coming into this country by mail from China. McCulloch wants a federal response on-par with other public health crises like the flu, ebola and even, he says, polio.