Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) State officials say there’s no damage to a century-old statue of President Abraham Lincoln near the Idaho Statehouse that someone dressed in a pizza costume.

Idaho Department of Administration spokeswoman Diane Blume tells the Idaho Statesman that security officials noticed the giant pizza slice on the statue last Thursday and removed it.

Blume says a surveillance camera captured video of someone climbing the statue and running away, but there’s not enough detail for facial features.

Lincoln in 1863 signed the act that created the Idaho Territory and began the process of Idaho becoming a state in 1890.

