(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Photo by Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Win: A pair of tickets to see Journey and Def Leppard at Busch Stadium
Contest Ends: Thursday, February 1, 2018
Listen Charlie Brennan on KMOX, Monday through Thursday, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets see Journey and Def Leppard at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 24, 2018.
Tickets for this show go on sale Thursday, February 1, at 10am. Go to Ticketmaster.com for more information.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 2, 2018. Read the official contest rules.