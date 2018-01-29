Filed Under:Busch Stadium, Def Leppard, Journey, Tickets, Win
Win: A pair of tickets to see Journey and Def Leppard at Busch Stadium

Contest Ends: Thursday, February 1, 2018

Listen Charlie Brennan on KMOX, Monday through Thursday, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets see Journey and Def Leppard at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Tickets for this show go on sale Thursday, February 1, at 10am. Go to Ticketmaster.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 2, 2018. Read the official contest rules. 

 

