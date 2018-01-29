ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Public hearings on Missouri American Water’s rate increase proposal are set for today and tomorrow.
The company originally proposed an up to 45 percent hike, but spokesman Brian Russell says thanks to savings under the new tax law, it will likely to be much less. Russell tells KMOX the company is looking to raise over $74 million dollars, to upgrade infrastructure.
“All of the work that we do to keep our plants and all of our plants and pumps and just the general water system up to code, up to grade, making sure that the water is clean and safe and reached people when it’s supposed to,” he says.
The Missouri Public Service Commission will decide the final rate.
Customers can weigh in at public hearings today at noon at the Maryland Heights Municipal Court and at 5 at Florissant Valley Community College, and tomorrow at noon at Arnold City Hall and at 5:30 in the JC Penney Bldg at UMSL.