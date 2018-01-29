ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-With five weekend murders, St. Louis has recorded 16 homicides so far this year, two more than at the same time last year.

The latest victim, 27-year-old Ollie Coleman of Florissant, was shot outside Shisha Restaurant and Lounge on Manchester in the Grove just before one o’clock Monday morning. A 31-year-old woman, who was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle, suffered a leg wound. Detectives are looking for four male suspects.

54-year-old William Kemple Senior was stabbed to death Saturday evening, allegedly by his 29-year-old son, at Meramec and Chippewa. William Kemple Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A Godfrey, Il man, 25-year-old Joseph Bolden was a suspect in an apparent shootout that wounded two other men in a home on Pennsylvania near Keokuk. The other two, a 25-year-old who is also listed as a suspect, and a 36-year-old victim, are in critical and unstable condition.

A 21-year-old man was one of two men who drove themselves to a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in the apartments on Goodfellow south of Natural Bridge. His name has not been released. The second victim, who is 25, is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the death of the man who was found burned beyond recognition in a dumpster on Kossuth near Harris Friday, has been classified as a homicide.

There were five other shootings and a stabbing in the city over the weekend.

A 40-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 38-year-old man during an argument in the 4000 block of Delmar just before five Monday morning.

A 47-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were shot while in their car in the 5900 block of Wells at 3:45 Sunday morning. The suspect sped away in a car that was involved in an accident and overturned. He got away.

Twenty and 23-year-old women suffered leg wounds when some men shot them during an argument Saturday evening in the 8800 block of North Broadway.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while getting into a car in the 2800 block of Texas early Saturday morning.

The 43-year-old man who was shot in the leg while getting into his vehicle at Cora and Martin Luther King early Saturday morning, isn’t cooperating in the investigation.

And an 18-year-old man suffered a hip wound during a rolling gun battle involving two SUV’s in the 5900 block of Lillian at 2:00 Friday afternoon. Several other occupied and unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no one else was hurt.

