ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The EPA has until Tuesday to make good on its promise that a plan for the West Lake Landfill will be announced in January.
EPA administrator Scott Pruitt promised Congress in December he’d announce the game plan for dealing with the radioactive waste at West Lake sometime in January. Among those waiting for news, Heather Navarro. She’s Executive Director of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, and she wants it out of here.
“There are federally licensed facilities for this kind of waste that take into consideration long term storage and the long term health of the human population, and that’s where this waste should be,” she says.
The EPA could possibly announce plans to dig it up and ship it someplace else. Or they might announce plans to try to contain the waste better and keep it in place.