Kevin Killeen
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If City Treasurer Tishaura Jones shows up to testify at city hall Tuesday, it will be her own idea — not because of a subpoena.

St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones (KMOX file photo)

Jones was subpoenaed by Alderman Jeffrey Boyd to answer questions before the streets committee Tuesday morning, but Boyd now admits they made a “technical mistake” on the subpoena and it’s invalid.

Boyd has said he wants to ask Jones whether she’s properly dividing up the parking money she shares with the city, and ask her about her travel expenses.

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd says the City Treasurer has become “autocratic” in her handling of the Parking Division.

Jones says Boyd has a conflict of interest and would use her committee testimony to gather ammunition he can use against her in a pending lawsuit.

A spokesman for Jones tells KMOX she hasn’t decided yet whether she’ll show up Tuesday. If not, Boyd says he’ll issue the right kind of subpoena to get her there next Tuesday.

