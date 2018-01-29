ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis-based Purina is among the large companies investing in start-ups to get a grasp on new products, new markets and new technologies – for your pet. Dan Reus tells us about one start-up that won $10 thousand from the Purina Pet Care Innovation prize.
“We had PupJoy, they do a subscription box, so if you get toys and treats and things like that, chews that you need on a regular basis, they do complete customization, so you’re not going to get whatever was dumped in, and build a whole lot of data for the manufacturer and other people involved so that everybody understands what pet families really want,” he says.
There’s another one that aims to use the invasive Asian carp fish as a protein source for dog food.