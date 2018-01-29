ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An amnesty program starts today in the city of St. Louis. Anyone with outstanding warrants can show up without fear of arrest.
This does not apply to DUI charges, leaving the scene of an accident or prostitution. Other than that, if you have an outstanding warrant in St. Louis, you can come pay the original fine with no penalty.
The program starts today and runs through Thursday.
Defendants are asked to come to the St. Louis City Municipal Court at 1520 Market Street starting at 8am each day. You’ll need a valid photo ID with your name on it.
The city has more than 54,000 outstanding warrants.