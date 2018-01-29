ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Taxpayers can start filing their state and federal income tax returns today.
As the Illinois Department of Revenue prepares to accept returns, spokesman Terry Horstman offers a reminder: filing electonically is the way to go.
“Filing returns electronically and requesting direct deposit into a checking or savings account is still the fastest, most secure way to receive a refund,” he says.
You can expect to get your refund in about four weeks if there are no errors on your return and you choose direct deposit. Last year the typical refund was 27-hundred dollars and 80-percent of filers got some kind of refund. If you owe, then you’ll have a little extra time to pay.
For Illinois forms and instructions, visit the website tax.illinois.gov. For Missouri, see dor.mo.gov.