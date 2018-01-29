Filed Under:Filing, forms, January, refund, tax

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Taxpayers can start filing their state and federal income tax returns today.

As the Illinois Department of Revenue prepares to accept returns, spokesman Terry Horstman offers a reminder: filing electonically is the way to go.

“Filing returns electronically and requesting direct deposit into a checking or savings account is still the fastest, most secure way to receive a refund,” he says.

You can expect to get your refund in about four weeks if there are no errors on your return and you choose direct deposit. Last year the typical refund was 27-hundred dollars and 80-percent of filers got some kind of refund. If you owe, then you’ll have a little extra time to pay.

For Illinois forms and instructions, visit the website tax.illinois.gov. For Missouri, see dor.mo.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen