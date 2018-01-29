File photo of Uber app. (Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOX) – An Uber driver was attacked by a passenger over the weekend.
It happened Sunday afternoon, according to St. Ann police.
A 47-year-old Uber driver was dropping off three passengers, but one of them — a 17-year-old — stayed behind and demanded that the driver get out.
The driver was stabbed in the neck when he refused.
He ran to a nearby home for help.
Police later spotted the stolen car and took the suspect into custody following a brief chase.