ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOX) – An Uber driver was attacked by a passenger over the weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon, according to St. Ann police.

A 47-year-old Uber driver was dropping off three passengers, but one of them — a 17-year-old — stayed behind and demanded that the driver get out.

The driver was stabbed in the neck when he refused.

He ran to a nearby home for help.

Police later spotted the stolen car and took the suspect into custody following a brief chase.

