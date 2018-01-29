ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New flu cases arriving at local hospitals may be on the way down, but there are still hundreds of sick people showing up in emergency rooms. So how do you know when to go to the hospital?
Infectious disease specialist, SLU Care’s Dr. Nirav Patel, at SSM Heatlh SLU Hospital says if your child has the flu and seems to have recovered and is doing ok, then a few days later they suddenly gets worse, they may have developed a bacterial infection on top of a viral infection.
“It could be an ear infection, it could be pneumonia, either way that could become a much more serious disease,”he says.
That applies to the elderly as well.
For adults, the danger signs of a case of the flu that needs immediate attention include breathing getting worse, developing chest pain and fever continuing to spike.