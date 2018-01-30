(Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – One person is critically injured after being shot outside the Concord Plaza Shopping Center in South County, located along busy Lindbergh Boulevard, across from Ronnie’s Cinema.

A suspect in the shooting has been arrested.

Concord Plaza closed by police investigating shooting that left one person critically hurt. pic.twitter.com/k1zOu9AwGt — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) January 30, 2018

County police spokesman Sgt. Shawn McGuire says the shooting happened about 1:45 p.m.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

Police say five men in their 20s were at the MoVape Smoke Shop and got into an argument.

“It appears that everyone knew each other,” McGuire says. “It started as an altercation inside that smoke shop, and then leaked out into the parking lot, and at some point, the suspect pulled a gun.”

The other men are cooperating with the investigation.

You can't get on the parking lot at Concord Plaza, and police questioning those leaving one at a time. Victim shot in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/QEHGNpHloY — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) January 30, 2018

In the meantime, Concord Plaza has been shut down, surrounded by yellow police tape, as police question people as they are allowed to leave in their vehicles.

