By Lisa Payne-Naeger

Creativity. It comes and displays itself in many different forms and is created by all kinds of people. If you have creative energy that needs to be expressed, consider taking a class, or two. In St. Louis, there are loads of opportunities to craft your way to creative genius. And it’s always more fun to create with a friend or two. So grab a friend and take a craft class. You never know what creative talents you’ll find.

Craft Alliance Center

6640 Delmar

St. Louis, MO 63130

(314) 725-1177

www.craftalliance.org

The Craft Alliance Center is a nationally recognized non profit organization dedicated to the prospect of furthering the exploration of the creative process. You can explore just about any kind of medium in which you ever had an interest. They offer classes for kids and adults, novices or experts. Classes are reasonably priced and with two locations, you can find a slot that fits your schedule. Enjoy any of their many exhibitions and shop from wide array of beautiful works of jewelry, clay, woodworks, glass and more. Accessorize your home with beautiful art. And all from Craft Alliance Center.

Craft Central

8500 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63130

(314) 736-4803

www.craftstl.com

Craft Central has something for everyone. Wouldn’t you love to learn to embroider? Or maybe it’s ceramics, metal smithing or gardening that captures your interest. You can learn to knit, or perhaps your kids have a passion for crafting. Kids Crafting Camp is a great way for your young ones to spend a week in the summer, learning pony bead sun catchers, stained glass, mosaics, dream catchers, sock puppets, tubby wubbies, ceramics, fairy gardens, weaving, tie-die, embroidery, sewing, pot holders, and more! It’s the best way to the summer or anytime, creating great crafts and art.

Krueger Pottery

8153 Big Bend Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63119

(314) 962-0180

www.kruegerpottery.com

Since 1988 Krueger Potter has been offering classes to anyone and everyone who has the urge to create something, anything pottery. Adults, children, groups, can find any level of instruction to suit your creative interests. Throwing pots on the wheel and handmade clay sculptures are just the beginning of the services you can find there. Kiln firing for your projects made at home is available to you too. If your looking for studio space to exercise your creative energy, give them a call. Potter’s wheels, slab rollers and various tools are at your disposal, all included in your rental.

Knitorious

3268 Watson Road

St. Louis, MO 63139

(314) 646-8276

www.knitorious.com

Haven’t you always wanted to know how to knit a warm and cozy pair of slippers? Or maybe you’re even more ambitious and a beautiful cardigan is where your goals are set. Perhaps weaving or crocheting is a passion, or a passion wanna-be? Well, at Knitorious, in south county, you can knit your way to warmth and fashion. They have classes in just about any kind of yarn art you can imagine. And if you’re a little crowd shy, they’ll accommodate your individual needs with a one on one session.

Lady Bug Beads

7616 Big Bend Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63119

(314) 644-6140

www.ladybugbeadsstl.com

Making jewelry can be the most fun way to accessorize your wardrobe. If you are the kind of person who likes individual, one of a kind style, then you need to sign up for a class, or two, at Lady Bug Beads. They offer many free classes, or if you’re looking for more intricate instruction on specific pieces, well, they offer that too. Drop in and check them out! They have a beautiful selection of beads and jewelry making supplies. You will be inspired. Talk to their staff. They love to help and are eager to bring you into the jewelry making world.

