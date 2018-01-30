ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Alex Pietrangelo returns from the 2018 NHL All-Star weekend with the crown of the leagues’ top passer, according to his title in the Dunkin’ Donuts Passing Challenge.

Pietrangelo takes home the title with this clean, crisp, run. pic.twitter.com/umsbtKB7r4 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 28, 2018

The St. Louis Blues return to the ice at Scottrade Center Tuesday night, hosting the Montreal Canadians with Carter Hutton in net. He has re-taken over the league lead in both goals against (1.74) and save percentage (.943).

Although Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn were the only representatives from St. Louis at the All-Star Game, Hutton gave out with a few other All-Star awards. Our Amy Marxkors — co-host of KMOX’s Wendy’s Week In Hockey on Monday nights — asked the goalie to name a few Blues superlatives:

Most likely to pick up the check: Alex Steen; “Gets to the point where me and wife get very frustrated when going to dinner with him … He’s great, he takes care of us for sure.”

Most fashionable: Carl Gunnarsson or Scottie Upshall; “Like Gunnarsson’s Swedish style … Upshall, he wears what I want to wear, but I don’t wear.”

Funniest: Robert Bortuzzo; “He never forces it, he’s just got the good one-liners.”

Worst taste in movies: Vince Dunn and young guys; “You try to quote like a classic Adam Sandler movie or something and they have no idea what it is. They’re lost.”

Messiest: Dmitrij Jaskin; “I sit beside him and every game it seems like a melee of stuff. He’s all over the map.”

Hear the full conversation Hutton had with Amy Marxkors:



St. Louis (30-18-3) is third in the Central Division, still within three points of the Winnipeg Jets and two points behind the Nashville Predators.

The Blues host the Canadians, Tuesday at 7 p.m. Montreal, at 20-23-6 with 46 points, is fourth in the Atlantic Division and 10 points out of a Wild-Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Canadians will also be without two players, Defenseman Shea Weber and center Phillip Danault, with a foot injury and concussion, respectively.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook