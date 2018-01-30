ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A packed public hearing in Maryland Heights on Missouri American Water Company’s request for rate hike up to 48 percent.
Missouri American Water customers can weigh in today at noon at Arnold City Hall, and at 5:30 this afternoon in the JC Penney Bldg at UMSL.
President Cheryl Norton says they need the money for improvements, even though they’ve had healthy profits.
“They were $47.8 million in that income for 2016, and about half of that is invested right back into the system. The other half goes to shareholders to make sure that we continue to have the capitol that we need to make the investments,” she says.
Many residents on fixed income are opposing the hikes, one saying I’m not destitute, but I don’t want to be.