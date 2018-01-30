ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen this month said it wanted a comprehensive audit of the city — and the state’s auditor is happy to oblige.
This will be the first audit of the city, of any kind, in 10 years.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says it’s important for taxpayers to know how their money is spent.
“There are people from all throughout the city that have been calling for an audit and want to see one,” he says. “It’s been over 10 years since we’ve taken a look at the operations of the city.”
Auditor Nicole Galloway has the final say over what is and isn’t audited — she will be in town Monday morning to answer questions.
The process is expected to take three years and cost between $1.25 and 2 million, which the city can pay for over those three years.