A Hyperloop tube is displayed during the first test of the propulsion system at the Hyperloop One Test and Safety site on May 11, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hyperloop One stages the first public demonstration of a key component of the startup's futuristic rail transit concept that could one day ferry passengers at near supersonic speeds. (JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A feasibility study announced Tuesday will look at the value and cost of an ultra-high-speed hyperloop system across Missouri, potentially moving people between St. Louis and Kansas City in a half-hour’s time.

Kansas City-based Black and Veatch will conduct the study in partnership with the University of Missouri System and Virgin Hyperloop One, a company working to develop the world’s first hyperloop system.

The study will consider technical issues, the potential economic impact and other benefits of a hyperloop along the Interstate 70 corridor. It will develop a cost estimate and funding recommendations. The study will take six to nine months.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph. Feasibility studies also are under way in Colorado and Texas.

