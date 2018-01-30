ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The ripple effect of singer Logic’s performance at the Grammy’s Sunday night of his suicide prevention song was felt across the country including here in the St. Louis metro.
Jane Smith, director of Provident Life Crisis Services says they were notified before the Grammy’s that the song would be performed and that they needed to staff up their suicide prevention hotline.
“As soon as he started preforming, our call center started ringing off the hook. We had staffed up accordingly, and calls just kept coming and coming. We were taking calls at a rate of almost 50 an hour, which is about five times our normal rate,” she says.
Provident is one of nine back up call centers meaning when suicide prevention hotlines in other cities close or have too many calls waiting, those calls rollover to other hotlines including Provident’s. The number of suicide calls or calls from those in emotional distress they’ve received since then has doubled.