Filed Under:call center, Grammys, logic, suicide prevention

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The ripple effect of singer Logic’s performance at the Grammy’s Sunday night of his suicide prevention song was felt across the country including here in the St. Louis metro.

Jane Smith, director of Provident Life Crisis Services says they were notified before the Grammy’s that the song would be performed and that they needed to staff up their suicide prevention hotline.

“As soon as he started preforming, our call center started ringing off the hook. We had staffed up accordingly, and calls just kept coming and coming. We were taking calls at a rate of almost 50 an hour, which is about five times our normal rate,” she says.

Provident is one of nine back up call centers meaning when suicide prevention hotlines in other cities close or have too many calls waiting, those calls rollover to other hotlines including Provident’s. The number of suicide calls or calls from those in emotional distress they’ve received since then has doubled.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen