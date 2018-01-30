Brian Kelly @brpkelly
Filed Under:Lucas and Hunt, Natural Bridge, normandy, Schulte Hardware

NORMANDY, MO (KMOX)– Wednesday marks the end of a century-old era in north St. Louis County,as Schulte Hardware and Supply closes its doors for good.

James Schulte’s great grandfather opened his first store at 19th and Benton in north St. Louis in 1905. After moving to north Union in the city Schulte’s grandfather opened the current location at Natural Bridge and Lucas and Hunt in 1926. On Wednesday, the long history, comes to an end. “It’s a hard decision to make, but financially it was an easy decision to make.”

schulte hardware old Historic Hardware Store to Close

(From Schulte Hardware’s Facebook page)

Schulte tells KMOX he just couldn’t compete with the national chains and online sales. “As a smaller store, when you’re buying from hardware cooperatives you’re paying higher freight rates so your acquisition costs are a lot higher for inventory than some of the larger stores are. Then you can’t carry the broad areas of products that you’d like to carry.”

Schulte says he’s not bitter about the changing landscape, “It’s a trend. There are some hardware stores I know of that do some online business and maybe, that’s the way the smaller stores need to go about marketing their business is online.”

schulte hardware today Historic Hardware Store to Close

(From Schulte Hardware’s Facebook page. )

Another challenge for the store, Schulte says, is Normandy’s changing demographics. “The smaller stores that are surviving today are closer to a higher household income population and places where there’s a higher percentage of home owners versus renters. That’s probably one of the reasons this location has changed so much.”

Changes to Natural Bridge itself also cut into business. He says when it was reduced from four to two lanes a few years ago, it led to congestion that made it more difficult to access the store.

Schulte plans to retire after Wednesday. In the meantime, he’s looking to help his cashier’s find new jobs. He says they’ve been with him over 30 years.

He’ll also be talking with family members about what to do about some of the antique and historic items in the store. He says his brothers are trying to soak in all the history. “They’re all coming by and taking photographs and kind of, looking at the old place trying to refresh their memory of what it was like.”

 

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen