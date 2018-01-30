ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois Congressman John Shimkus is looking forward to President Trump’s second State of the Union Address.
Shimkus says the president will talk about five issues. One of them will be national security, which Shimkus says is most important to him.
“Because a bunch of reconciliation and our need to strengthen the military and train our war-fighters and get our equipment back up to snuff,” he says.
The president’s also expected to talk about economic development, infrastructure, trade and immigration. The speech starts at 8:00 tonight – you can hear it live here.