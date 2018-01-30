Filed Under:Elton John
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 24: Elton John performs during the Elton John Special Announcement at Gotham Hall on January 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Win: A pair of tickets to see Elton John at Scottrade Center

Contest Ends: Friday, February 2, 2018

Listen to Mark Reardon on KMOX Tuesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Scottrade Center.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10am. Go to Ticketmaster.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 2, 2018. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen