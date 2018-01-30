NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 24: Elton John performs during the Elton John Special Announcement at Gotham Hall on January 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Win: A pair of tickets to see Elton John at Scottrade Center
Contest Ends: Friday, February 2, 2018
Listen to Mark Reardon on KMOX Tuesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Scottrade Center.
Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10am. Go to Ticketmaster.com for more information.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 2, 2018. Read the official contest rules.