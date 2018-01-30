SLIDELL, La. (AP) – Police in a New Orleans suburb say two Mississippi men are accused of selling boxes of rocks and gutted flat-screen TVs as working televisions.
Slidell Police say they answered a report about men trying to sell TVs at a gas station. He says they arrested two men on theft by fraud charges.
The victim says he bought four TVs for $280. Detectives asked to check serial numbers in case the TVs were stolen.
That’s when they found gutted TVs, and rocks taped inside the boxes to make up the weight of missing parts.
