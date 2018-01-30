(freeimages.com)
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOX) – Creve Coeur police say they’ve received several calls about a nationwide extortion scam targeting men in affluent neighborhoods.
Victims get a letter in the mail that reads, “I know you cheated on your wife.”
And later in the letter, the demand:
“If you want me to destroy the evidence and leave you alone forever then send $2,000 in BITCOIN.”
If you receive a letter, you are asked to not send any money, and contact the Crime Prevention Unit at (314) 442-2075.
The FBI is investigating.