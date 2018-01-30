Filed Under:Cheating, Creve Coeur, Creve Coeur Police, infidelity, mail scam, scam
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOX) – Creve Coeur police say they’ve received several calls about a nationwide extortion scam targeting men in affluent neighborhoods.

Victims get a letter in the mail that reads, “I know you cheated on your wife.”

And later in the letter, the demand:

“If you want me to destroy the evidence and leave you alone forever then send $2,000 in BITCOIN.”

If you receive a letter, you are asked to not send any money, and contact the Crime Prevention Unit at (314) 442-2075.

The FBI is investigating.

