BERLIN (AP) – Police say two truck trailers loaded with 48.5 tons of chocolate were stolen in southern Germany and there’s no sign of the sticky-fingered perpetrators.
Police say the trailers packed with $496,100 worth of chocolate were stolen from an industrial park in Freiburg on Friday night.
One was found Saturday hauled by a Polish truck that stopped at a rest area near the German-French border. The driver fled on foot and the trailer was still full of the stolen chocolate.
The other truck was found near the border with France. Two thirds of the chocolate and the thief were gone.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)