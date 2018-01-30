Filed Under:cancer, death, decrease, health, rate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Recent findings show the cancer death rate in America is has dropped again, as well as the cancer incidence rate, or new cancer cases.

The nation’s overall cancer death rate declined 1.7 percent in 2015. Washington University and Siteman Cancer Center epidemiologist Dr. Adetunji Toriola breaks down the numbers by gender.

“The decreasing cancer rates among men is mainly due to the reduction of prostate cancer incidents and also the continued reduction of lung cancer and colorectal cancer incidents among men,” he says.

Among women, there was a slight reduction in lung and colorectal cancer but that was offset by slight increases in breast, liver and thyroid cancer.

