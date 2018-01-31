Filed Under:100th PGA Championship, August, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Tickets
Aug 13, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Justin Thomas plays from a bunker on the 18th hole during the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS (PGA CHAMPIONSHIP) – PGA of America officials announced today that tickets for the opening round are the only championship-round tickets still available for the 100th PGA Championship, to be held on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Single-day tickets are available for Monday through Wednesday of the championship. But weeklong tickets, as well as Friday, Saturday, and Sunday single-day tickets, are sold out.

Related story: 5 Reasons Why The 2018 PGA Championship In St. Louis Is A Huge Deal

“To no one’s surprise, St. Louis has responded with a record demand for tickets to the 100th PGA,” said Championship Director Barry Deach. “The good news is there are still a few tickets available for Thursday, which promises to be a magical day with golf’s largest and most competitive field beginning play in the historical 100th playing of the PGA Championship. Essentially from sun-up to sundown, the world’s best golfers are all yours on Thursday, Aug. 9th.”

St. Louis will be the center of the sports world as the city hosts the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive from August 6-12. Tickets for Thursday’s championship round are listed at $100 on PGA.com/Championship, tickets starting at $35 are also available for practice rounds on Monday though Wednesday.

Fans can stay up to date on PGA Championship news by following @PGAChampionship on Twitter or going to facebook.com/pgachampionship.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen