ST. LOUIS (PGA CHAMPIONSHIP) – PGA of America officials announced today that tickets for the opening round are the only championship-round tickets still available for the 100th PGA Championship, to be held on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Single-day tickets are available for Monday through Wednesday of the championship. But weeklong tickets, as well as Friday, Saturday, and Sunday single-day tickets, are sold out.
“To no one’s surprise, St. Louis has responded with a record demand for tickets to the 100th PGA,” said Championship Director Barry Deach. “The good news is there are still a few tickets available for Thursday, which promises to be a magical day with golf’s largest and most competitive field beginning play in the historical 100th playing of the PGA Championship. Essentially from sun-up to sundown, the world’s best golfers are all yours on Thursday, Aug. 9th.”
St. Louis will be the center of the sports world as the city hosts the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive from August 6-12. Tickets for Thursday’s championship round are listed at $100 on PGA.com/Championship, tickets starting at $35 are also available for practice rounds on Monday though Wednesday.
