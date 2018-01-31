Filed Under:Chance Cramer, Concord Plaza Shopping Center, South County
(St. Louis County Police photo)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – The 21-year-old man shot Tuesday on the parking lot at Concord Plaza Shopping Center in South County remains in critical condition, after undergoing a second surgery overnight.

The alleged shooter — Chance Cramer, 22 — is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

There is still no word on what Cramer and a group of men were arguing about in a vape shop before the shooting.

Cramer lives in the 7000 block of Nottingham in Shrewsbury. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

