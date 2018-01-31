ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues Dad’s Trip will begin this week, as 20 players will have their dads or father in laws with them for the next two road games.

It’s a common hockey tradition around the NHL, as players get to reward their dads for all the time and effort they put in during the player’s youth hockey careers. Alex Pietrangelo told us last week that his dad, Joe Pietrangelo, was been looking forward to this weekend even more than last weekend’s All-Star Game in Tampa Bay.

“You think about the effort and time that these dads put in to get us to this point, it’s about time that we rewarded them with something fun and relaxing and the team does a good job of taking care of them too,” Alex Pietrangelo says. “We’ve just got to continue to put on good performances for them.”

In 2015, the St. Louis dads attended games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals — and the Blues won both. Then the most recent Dad’s Trip in 2016 ended with two more wins against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning:

“I think right now we’re 4-0 (on the Dad’s Trip) so it’s always good to get the dads in town,” Joel Edumndson says. “When we were kids they were taking us to the rinks in the morning and they were doing all the hard work. Now just to see their sons in the NHL they get to come experience the NHL lifestyle, hop on the plane with us, eat the meals, I think it’s pretty special for them.”

The Blues shared a list of all the players with dads or father in laws joining them this weekend:

Jake Allen (Kurt Allen), Patrik Berglund (Anders Berglund), Robert Bortuzzo (Oscar Bortuzzo), Kyle Brodziak (Brian Soldan), Jay Bouwmeester (Dan Bouwmeester), Vince Dunn (John Dunn), Joel Edmundson (Bob Edmundson), Carl Gunnarsson (Bjorn Gunnarsson), Carter Hutton (Jack Hutton), Dmitrij Jaskin (Alexej Jaskin), Alex Pietrangelo (Joe Pietrangelo), Brayden Schenn (Jeff Schenn), Zach Sanford (Michael Sanford), Paul Stastny (Burt Fowler), Alexander Steen (Thomas Steen), Chris Thorburn (Mark Thorburn), Colton Parayko (Tom Parayko), Jaden Schwartz (Rick Schwartz), Vladimir Tarasenko (Andrei Tarasenko) and Scottie Upshall (Scott Upshall)

Pietrangelo noted how appreciative the European-native parents like Thomas Steen, Bjorn Gunnarsson and Alexej Jaskin are to get a rare visit to the states. He says after the first two trips and some personal visits by parents, the fathers have build a strong camaraderie with each other and the players.

Blues fans will look forward to seeing or hearing from the Blues dads with possible appearances on KMOX’s and Fox Sports Midwest’s broadcasts – but it’s the time after the game that the dads might look forward to the most.

“When we go to bed they all go get some drinks and have a good time,” Edmundson says.

“They are like animals,” Pietrangelo says. “It’s a lot of food and I’m sure a lot of beer being drank, but it’s all part of the fun for them.”

