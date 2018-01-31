Filed Under:Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a trade that will send Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller. The move seemingly hands the starting quarterback job to Patrick Mahomes and spells the end of Kirk Cousins career in Washington.

The trade cannot be finalized until March 14, when it is the official first day of the new league year, the Kansas City Star first reported the deal.

Smith, 33, played five seasons with the Chiefs, throwing for 102 touchdowns and 33 interceptions and four trips to the playoffs. Washington’s new franchise quarterback has thrown for 31,888 yards and 183 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons, between the San Francisco 49ers and Chiefs.

He has a cap hit of $20.6 million in 2018.

Mahomes started one game this season, Week 17 at Denver and completed 22 of 35 throws for 284 yards with an interception. He also led Kanas City’s game-winning drive.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen