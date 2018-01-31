The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a trade that will send Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller. The move seemingly hands the starting quarterback job to Patrick Mahomes and spells the end of Kirk Cousins career in Washington.
The trade cannot be finalized until March 14, when it is the official first day of the new league year, the Kansas City Star first reported the deal.
Smith, 33, played five seasons with the Chiefs, throwing for 102 touchdowns and 33 interceptions and four trips to the playoffs. Washington’s new franchise quarterback has thrown for 31,888 yards and 183 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons, between the San Francisco 49ers and Chiefs.
He has a cap hit of $20.6 million in 2018.
Mahomes started one game this season, Week 17 at Denver and completed 22 of 35 throws for 284 yards with an interception. He also led Kanas City’s game-winning drive.