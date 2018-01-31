Filed Under:County Council, lawsuit, politics, request, Shredding, sued, Sunshine Law

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After Missouri’s attorney general sued St. Louis county executive Steve Stenger for violating the state’s open-records law, council members now want a moratorium on shredding.

“We’re now in litigation regarding sunshine requests, and we need to have some further conversation about destruction of documents,” says county council chairman Sam Page.

Page put the hold on what’s usually a routine request at every council meeting — departments asking to destroy years-old records. Page says it’s best to hold off on destroying anything until the AG’s lawsuit against Stenger comes to an end.

