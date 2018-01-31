ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Public hearings continued Tuesday on Missouri American Water Company’s proposed rate hike, which could be as high as 48 percent for some customers. Cara Spencer is Executive Director of the Consumers Council of Missouri. She says the plan shifts the burden from shareholders to consumers.
“The proposed rate increase includes estimated future costs, rather than actual audited costs, and that introduces a margin of error that quite frankly we’re not comfortable with,” she says.
A spokesman for the water company says the rate hike could be lower than 48 percent, depending on how much money the company gets from the Trump tax cut.
A consumer group is accusing St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger of failing to get involved on behalf of tens-of-thousands of county residents. A spokesman for Stenger says the county still has time to get involved in the case, after the Public Service Commission makes a decision.