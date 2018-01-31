ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A bill that would ban horse carriages on St. Louis streets, except in parks, has passed out of committee in the board of aldermen. Sponsoring Alderman Joe Vaccaro says it’s a matter of safety.
“Because we saw a horse running to the river with a carriage on it, unattended, to drown. We also found people jumping out of a moving carriage running past the Arch,” he says.
Horse carriage companies are hoping for a compromise – more regulations, but not a ban. Animal rights activists are pushing for the ban, saying the life of a tourist carriage horse is no way to live.