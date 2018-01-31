ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison and State Rep. Camille Lilly want to raise the legal age for smoking or chewing tobacco from 18 to 21.
Sponsors say the proposal will stop teenagers from starting a deadly habit. The “Tobacco 21” measure would prohibit consumers younger than 21 from buying tobacco-based products including e-cigarettes and other nicotine products.
The head of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association representing gas stations and convenience stores says 18-year-olds should be allowed to smoke if they can vote or join the military. Fourteen Illinois cities and counties have similar ordinances, including Chicago, Naperville, and Lake County.