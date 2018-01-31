(KMOX)-The cold weather and the widespread flu are taking a toll on the blood supply in the St. Louis area. That’s according to local Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo.

Zydlo says those factors have forced the cancellation of about a dozen local blood drives costing up to 500 donations. He says that’s why they’ve upgraded the “urgent” need issued a couple of weeks ago, to “critical”. “We know that people have been sick and if they haven’t had the flu they’ve probably had some type of virus that’s going around. So, it’s been a really rough winter for us.”

Zydlo says earlier this month less than a quarter of their shelves were filled.

He says the need is so acute among the rarer blood types, A, B and AB, that they’re asking for “power red”-or double- donations. “A regular donation may take you, when you’re actually on the bed donating blood, may take 15 to 20 minutes. That’ll take you about double the time. So, maybe give yourself about 30 to 40 minutes.”

You have several opportunities to donate today during the St. Louis Blues Blood Drive at eight locations. They are:

Missouri

The Pointe, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo. 63021

The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117

River Chase, 990 Horan, Fenton, Mo. 63026

Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, Mo. 63052

St. Louis Outlet Mall, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, Mo. 63042

Favazza’s on the Hill, (Banquet Center) 5201 Southwest Ave., Saint Louis, MO 63139

Old Hickory (Banquet Center), 1 Dye Clue Drive, St. Peters, Mo. 63304

Illinois

American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL. 62234

Louie and Blues Crew will be at the following locations:

12 p.m. – Louie and Blue Crew – Favazza’s, St. Louis

1 p.m. – Louie and Blue Crew – The Heights, Richmond Heights

2 p.m. – Louie and Blue Crew – The Pointe, Ballwin

2 p.m. – Blue Crew ONLY – Old Hickory Banquet Ctr St. Charles

3 p.m. – Louie and Blue Crew – River Chase, Fenton

4 p.m. – Louie and Blue Crew – Meramec Arnold Elks, Arnold

5 p.m. – Blue Crew ONLY – St. Louis Outlet Mall, Hazelwood

