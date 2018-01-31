LIVE COVERAGE: President Trump's State of the Union Address
Filed Under:Denita Hedden, Macoupin, Missing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Macoupin County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing woman last seen almost a week ago.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Denita Hedden’s birthday was Thursday and she went out to celebrate, borrowing her roommate’s truck.

But Hedden never came back. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s office says the missing woman talks to her family every day and no one has heard from her since that night.

Hedden is from Royal Lakes Illinois. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office or the Montgomery County Crime Stoppers.

