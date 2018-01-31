There was a very bold prediction made by an MLB.com host, naming Tommy Pham as the 2018 NL MVP – and the St. Louis Cardinals center fielder made a bold prediction of his own. He was on MLB.com’s “12:25 Live with Alexa” Datt, Tuesday, to preview his 2018 goals and play a rapid-fire question game.

Following a recap of Datt’s bold prediction from last week, Pham was asked to make his own bold prediction for 2018. He named Cardinals ace, Carlos Martinez, a 20-game winner. In three full MLB seasons as a starting pitcher, the closest Martinez has come to 20 wins was his 16-9 record in 2016 – last year he was 12-11.

Pham added to Martinez’s success, saying that the 26-year-old’s pitching performance would lift the Cardinals to the Postseason. However, Pham did not say if that was by way of a NL Central championship or Wild-Card berth.

Pham then participated in a “Game of Questions” segment, based mainly on his Instagram posts from the offseason.

Here’s a short recap:

Player(s) he looked up to as a kid: Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Larkin, Ken Griffey Jr., Rickey Henderson and Barry Bonds. Many of those guys were great football and/or basketball players, which is where Pham sees similarities with himself.

What’s the fastest you’ve run on a treadmill: 24 mph, Pham explained to us at Winter Warm-Up what his new training technique is.

Favorite nickname: Phamtastic, which Pham says he first heard from a fan in 2014, during a game with the triple-A Memphis Redbirds.

Favorite food of all-time: Crab legs, he says his grandma would take him and twin sister to a seafood buffet at a local Las Vegas casino when they were young. Don’t worry, it was just the dining area and not the gambling floor.

Favorite Nelly song: “E.I.” because he says he remembers the old-school car Nelly drove in the music video.

Best place to hang out in Vegas: As far as the night scene goes, Pham says Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub is his favorite spot to see great musical guests and hang out with a ground of friends.

Where is fellow Las Vegas-native, Bryce Harper going to land after 2018: Harper’s contract with the Washington Nationals ends after the 2018 season, but Pham says the pending free agent has told him his plans. Pham also says it would be great for Harper’s “legacy” if he decided to stay in Washington and play for one team his entire career.

Better walk-off, stealing home or hit a home run?: Steal home, he says he’s already had the walk-off home run so something different would be exciting. But either way he just wants the game to be over: “Everyone on my team knows I don’t like to play extra innings because we don’t get paid overtime.”

