ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals have signed Edward Mujica to a minor-league, multiple reports have confirmed. Since leaving St. Louis, Mujica has had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers organizations.
Mujica, who will turn 34-years-old in May, played most of last season for Detroit’s triple-A team in Toledo. In five appearances in the MLB last year, he threw six and and third innings and allowed seven hits, four of those hits were home runs.
Mujica was last in a Cardinals uniform in 2013, when he was named an All-Star. He recorded 37 saves, a 9.20 strikeout to walk ratio and 2.78 ERA. After that season he was signed as a free agent by the Boston Red Sox.
Mujica has not been given an invite to the Cardinals Spring Training, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.