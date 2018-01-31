ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner says the president has enjoyed an effective first term so far, particularly on national security.
“The administration has strengthened America’s standing in the world with a policy of peace through strength. Congress has maximized economic pressure on North Korea through serious sanctions that are already changing the Kim regimes financial calculus,” she says.
Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, in a statement, said “the President engaged in more of the reckless rhetoric that divides instead of unites—and that already caused countless diplomatic crises and brought us to the brink of nuclear war with north Korea.”
KMOX Republican consultant John Hancock says it really could not have gone any better for the President.
“I thought it was a really good speech, and State of the Union speeches are easier to do when the state of the union is actually good, and that’s what we’re dealing with right now. We’ve got an economy that’s humming” he says.
Hancock says President Trump gave enough in his speech to make his conservative base happy while also reaching out with olive branches to the Democratic party.