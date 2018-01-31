(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – An Amtrak passenger train carrying some Republican members of Congress to a retreat has crashed into a garbage truck near Crozet, Virginia.

So far, the only confirmed local member of Congress on the train is Illinois Congressman Mike Bost and his wife. Bost released the following statement:

“Tracy and I were on a train with other members of Congress heading to the Republican strategy retreat in West Virginia. Late this morning, the train was involved in a collision with a garbage truck. Tracy and I are safe and unharmed. Of the truck’s three crewmembers, one was killed and another is being treated for serious injuries. Please keep them and their families in your prayers.”

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler also was on the train, and tweeted that she is OK.

I am in train that collided with a trash truck. I am okay. Getting word 3 people were in truck: one person died. Another lifeflighted. Third walked away. Please keep all in your prayers. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uycY6vKAvZ — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 31, 2018

They backed up train a little ways after decoupling engine and just took a couple people with minor injuries off train for medical attention. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8mUQq5rahq — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 31, 2018

There are no reports of any serious injuries among the passengers.

Among those definitely not on the train, according to their staffs: Senator Roy Blunt, Congressmen John Shimkus, Jason Smith, Rodney Davis, and Blaine Luetkemeyer.

KMOX is still waiting for word back from Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

The chartered train was on its way to a GOP retreat when the accident happened.

The policy retreat, an annual event, is scheduled to last three days and feature speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. By early afternoon, lawmakers were boarding buses to resume their trip and Pence was still planning to address them later Wednesday, the AP reports.

