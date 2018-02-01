ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are investigating the discovery of a second burned body in less than a week.
Homicide Lt. John Green says trash workers found the remains of a 20-something white male in an alley between the 5000 blocks of Union and Geraldine on Thursday morning.
Green says they may need to check dental records to find an identity, but the man did have tattoos and short hair.
“He was probably killed somewhere else and dumped at the scene,” he says. “I’m pretty sure he wasn’t burned alive – he was dumped and then burned overnight – you can tell because the area around where the body was found, there’s trees burned and grass burned.”
Green says it’s too early to tell if the death is connected to last week’s discovery of a burned body in a dumpster on Kossuth.