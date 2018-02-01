ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Looks like today will be the day the federal EPA formally announces plans for the West Lake landfill.
Dawn Chapman of the environmental watchdog group “Just Moms STL” posted on social media that the EPA confirms it will announce a decision on cleanup at the landfill, something her group has been advocating since about 2013.
The Post-Dispatch reports the EPA will pursue a “partial excavation” of waste linked to the Manhattan Project.
It cites information from EPA dirctor Scott Pruett and calls the decision somewhere between what most-vocal community members wanted and what industrial interests are.
The five-year project is anticipated to include an engineered cover system for longterm protection.
The Missouri Coalition for the Environment issued a statement saying:
“Partial removal is not acceptable. It means high levels of radioactivity will be left behind with the potential for water or airborne contamination into the future, creating unnecessary long-term risks to the St. Louis region,” said Ed Smith, Policy Director with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment. “People throughout St. Louis need to rise up and flood the EPA with public comments for full removal and offsite disposal unless they want to continue living alongside this radioactive threat.”