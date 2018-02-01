Lion’s Choice Teams Up with Award Winning Chef Gerard Craft

ST. LOUIS (news release) – Lion’s Choice, the St. Louis-based, quick-service family of restaurants, announced the launch of the Crafted Braised Brisket sandwich created by Gerard Craft, the James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Niche Food Group. The sandwich is the first of several menu items to be developed for Lion’s Choice by Chef Craft throughout 2018.

The limited-time-only sandwich will be available beginning Jan. 31 at all 25 St. Louis-area Lion’s Choice restaurants.

“It’s an honor to have someone of Gerard’s caliber share his culinary insights with our team,” said Mike Kupstas, CEO of Lion’s Choice. “His attention to detail, insistence on high-quality ingredients and creativity are second to none. The sandwich he created is sure to satisfy our longtime Lion’s Choice guests, and we look forward to welcoming fans of Gerard’s restaurants to any of our 25 St. Louis locations.”

The Crafted Braised Brisket sandwich features slow-braised brisket, pickled cabbage, Swiss cheese, spicy mayonnaise and a hint of Lion’s Choice’s legendary horseradish served on a brioche bun. The sandwich is priced at $6.19 and can be combined with Lion’s Choice’s natural-cut fries and a drink for $9.59.

“First and foremost, I’m a Lion’s Choice fan,” said Craft. “When the team approached me about developing items for the menu, it was mutually beneficial. I could learn more about their impressive operation while lending my thoughts as a chef for a sandwich worthy of the Lion’s Choice name. It’s impressive to see a fast-casual brand with 25 stores put so much attention to detail and care into their food.”