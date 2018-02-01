ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Calling it a vast departure from the past few years, the head of the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse says this year’s Super Bowl ads will not aim to beat anyone over the head about the opioid crisis.
NCADA director Howard Weissman does say they hope to break new ground in the battle against opioids and heroin addiction.
“This year we have a very, very different message delivered in a very, very different way. It is straightforward, it is an important message, and it is one that to the best of my knowledge has never been advertised on television before,” he says.
The theme is “A Common Enemy is Killing Our Loved Ones”.
The agency’s hometown gets a nation-wide call out at the end when they unveil the new website “Talk About It STL.com”.