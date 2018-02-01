ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple people shot in the city of Saint Louis, last night.
St. Louis police confirm that one incident involved an off-duty officer, but say it wasn’t one of their own. It was an officer from a different department who happened to be at a south city bar when this all went down.
Police say the man became unruly just before midnight and threatened the off-duty with a knife, prior to being shot. He’s said to be in stable condition. The officer was not hurt.
There were four people shot at Goodfellow and Martin Luther King, just before 7 last night. Three men and one woman. Police say all expected to survive.
There was a triple-shooting on northbound interstate 55 at Virginia before 9 last night. Officers say all three victims are in stable condition.
And a 19-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen around 5:40 last night in the 7800 block of Costa.
Police should have more details on all the cases, later this morning. Also this morning, we’re hoping to get more details from University City police about a double-shooting, north of Heman Park. We understand a man and woman were critically-injured last night in the 1200 block of Meyer just before 7.